Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
QABSY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.43.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
