Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QABSY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.43.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

