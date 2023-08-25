Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Increased to C$0.90 by Analysts at Cormark

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of QIS stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.63. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,699. The stock has a market cap of C$46.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. Equities analysts predict that Quorum Information Technologies will post 0.0174845 EPS for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

