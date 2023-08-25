Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 716,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,790,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,487.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

