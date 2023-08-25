Ramius Advisors LLC Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. PNM Resources makes up approximately 5.1% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of PNM Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $61,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 305,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 159,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

