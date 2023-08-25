Raymond James Increases Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target to $9.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,031,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,442,108. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.