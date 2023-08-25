RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial decreased their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 11th.

RICK traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

