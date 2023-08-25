Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Up 6%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 176,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$284.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.41.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

