Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.14

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.14 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 77.64 ($0.99). Record shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 103,403 shares traded.
Record Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £158.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,324.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.03.
Record Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Record
About Record
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
