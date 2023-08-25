Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.14

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.14 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 77.64 ($0.99). Record shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 103,403 shares traded.

Record Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £158.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,324.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.03.

Record Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. Record’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Record

About Record

In other Record news, insider Steve Cullen acquired 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,263.36 ($32,231.90). Corporate insiders own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

