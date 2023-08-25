Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $79,165.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,475,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $198,313.20.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $273,484.59.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $61,217.65.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $65,660.15.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

RXRX opened at $8.54 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

