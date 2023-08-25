ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $459.32

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 44.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $459.32 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00248163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000499 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003810 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.