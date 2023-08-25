Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 1,628.6% in August

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 1,628.6% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Redeia Corporación Price Performance

Shares of RDEIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 77,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Redeia Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.279 dividend. This is a boost from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.28%.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

