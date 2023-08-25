Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Earnings Results

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Regis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 51.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

