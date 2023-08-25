RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Down 86.5% in August

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RenovaCare Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. RenovaCare has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

