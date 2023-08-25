RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Down 86.5% in August

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RenovaCare Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. RenovaCare has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45.
RenovaCare Company Profile
