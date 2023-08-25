Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 277,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.23. 86,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $237.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.