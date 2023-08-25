Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 18,600 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Pamela Esposito sold 1,400 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00.

REPL stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 561.8% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 487,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 413,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

