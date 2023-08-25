Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 18,600 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPLGet Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 11th, Pamela Esposito sold 1,400 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00.

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 561.8% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 487,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 413,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

