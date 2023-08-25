Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uranium Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:URC)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year.
Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.85 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a negative net margin of 42.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%.
Uranium Royalty Stock Down 3.9 %
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
