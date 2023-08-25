Research Analysts Set Expectations for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH
Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 161.8% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Choice Hotels International Company Profile
Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Hotels International
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.