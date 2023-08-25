Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.45.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

