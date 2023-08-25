Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

