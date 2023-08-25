Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $42,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $42,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $467,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

