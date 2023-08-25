Reviewing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -48.43% -68.65% -46.67% Marvell Technology -2.88% 7.38% 5.13%

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

30.0% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beam Global and Marvell Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $45.35 million 2.56 -$19.68 million ($2.14) -3.89 Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 7.77 -$163.50 million ($0.19) -281.58

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Global and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Marvell Technology 0 1 22 0 2.96

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.81%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and System-on-a-Chip solutions. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; single or multiple core processors; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

