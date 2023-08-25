Reviewing Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and SpareBank 1 SMN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 25.05% 19.61% 1.31% SpareBank 1 SMN N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. SpareBank 1 SMN pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Synovus Financial pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SpareBank 1 SMN pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SpareBank 1 SMN is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 SpareBank 1 SMN 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synovus Financial and SpareBank 1 SMN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than SpareBank 1 SMN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SpareBank 1 SMN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and SpareBank 1 SMN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.34 billion 1.92 $757.90 million $5.13 5.96 SpareBank 1 SMN N/A N/A N/A $8.76 1.31

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SMN. SpareBank 1 SMN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats SpareBank 1 SMN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts. It also provides BSU house savings for young people; fixed interest deposits; stocks and investments; cash services; and payments. In addition, the company offers vehicle, housing and travel, person, animal, and valuables insurance services; property buying and selling advisory services; and mobile and online banking, and various cards. Further, it offers loans and financing, including bank guarantees, business and construction loans, operating credit for agriculture, factoring, guarantees, leasing, and overdrafts; various pension products; and business and personal insurance products. Additionally, the company provides document collection, letter of credit, future business, and currency option services; and services, including accounting and payroll, HR, taxes and duties, and transfer of ownership, as well as IT solutions. It offers real estate agency, advisory, and external and equity financing services. SpareBank 1 SMN was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

