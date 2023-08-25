Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $80,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $179.19 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $193.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,334 shares of company stock worth $30,111,029. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.