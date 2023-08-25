Rhumbline Advisers Buys 49,212 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $64,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 215,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

