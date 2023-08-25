Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $76,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $859.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

