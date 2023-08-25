Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of WEC Energy Group worth $64,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.60 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.