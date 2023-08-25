Rhumbline Advisers Has $85.58 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Agilent Technologies worth $85,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

