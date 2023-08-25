Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Williams Companies worth $69,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

