Robert W. Baird Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

