Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

