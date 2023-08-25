Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 86.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 12.9 %

DLTR opened at $123.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.