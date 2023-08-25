Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

