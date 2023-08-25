Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20,220.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RWR stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

