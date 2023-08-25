Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $398.33 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.