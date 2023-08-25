Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,002 shares of company stock valued at $41,267,808 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

