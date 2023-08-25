Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

