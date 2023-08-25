Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RRX opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

