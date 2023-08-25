Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells $83,835.46 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roblox stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

