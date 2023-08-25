Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.67 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,791.07 or 0.06877354 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $914.56 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 510,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,622 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 510,143.41917289 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,791.498018 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $18,847,289.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

