Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $68,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 263.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 30,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $298.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.13.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

