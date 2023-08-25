Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Sells $3,153,095.85 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

ROST stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. 2,904,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.