Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $33,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after purchasing an additional 932,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 347,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

