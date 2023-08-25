Roth Mkm Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $165.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.09. 48,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $3,758,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,603 shares in the company, valued at $42,047,699.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,905 shares of company stock worth $11,292,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in OSI Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

