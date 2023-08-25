Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. 5,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

