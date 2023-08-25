Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $106.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RHP stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.