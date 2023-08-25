S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann Sells 10,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,191,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,118,059.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.