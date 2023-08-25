Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGA

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.