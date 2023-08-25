Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
