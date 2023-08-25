Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $445,082.19

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $28.28 million and approximately $445,082.19 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,947.21 or 1.00127948 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,390,797,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,390,968,242.89601 with 44,379,746,375.26639 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00062299 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $439,275.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.