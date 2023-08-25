Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,202,764 shares of company stock valued at $256,194,483. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $208.24. 1,154,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.