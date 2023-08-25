Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 2.6%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

